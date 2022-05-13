CSL – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

CSL now expects completion of the acquisition of Vifor Pharma will take longer because of a delay in the regulatory process. Morgan Stanley’s best guess is post the FY22 result.

The company remains confident in satisfying the outstanding regulatory queries and the broker suspects finalisation of the deal could serve as a catalyst.

The Overweight rating and $310 target are retained. Industry View: In-line.

Sector: Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences.

Target price is $310.00.Current Price is $271.18. Difference: $38.82 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CSL meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 13% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).