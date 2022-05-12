DDR – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

Morgan Stanley retains its Overweight rating and $16 target price for Dicker Data after assessing 1Q results were in-line with the broker’s forecasts.
The company has maintained or grown market share with the Exceed Australia acquisition and the security and IT business, acquired from Hills, now “almost fully” integrated. Industry View: In-Line.
Sector: Technology Hardware & Equipment.
Target price is $16.00.Current Price is $12.47. Difference: $3.53 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If DDR meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 22% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).