AKE – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

Allkem released accelerated plans for Sal de Vida’s development at its strategy day and updated for costs and ramp-up at Olaroz Stage 2. For stage 3, bigger plans were unveiled than Morgan Stanley expected.
After updating forecasts for the changed plans, the broker’s target price rises to $11.60 from $11.30 and the Equal-weight rating is unchanged. Industry View: Attractive.
Target price is $11.60.Current Price is $11.90. Difference: ($0.30) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AKE meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately -3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).