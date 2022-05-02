Broker News

May 2, 2022

NTO – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

In a brief assessment of Nitro Software’s March quarter update, Morgan Stanley notes revenue exceeding internal expectations, the integration of Connective is on track, there are 100-plus Connective cross-sell opportunities and recurring revenue guidance remains unchanged.

FY earnings loss guidance reduced to -US$15m from -US$18-21m. Nitro has reiterated its goal to be run-rate breakeven by end-FY23.

Overweight and $2.30 target retained. Industry View: In-Line.

Sector: Software & Services.

 

Target price is $2.30. Current Price is $1.37. Difference: $0.93 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If NTO meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 40% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

