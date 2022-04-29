AX1 – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

At first glance, Accent Group’s March quarter update indicated sales remain subdued, albeit up from a -10% contraction a year ago, and gross margins are ahead year on year. Supply delays remain ongoing.
The company will restrcuture into three groups — retail, distribution and vertical & apparel brands. Morgan Stanley sees the changes as incremental, but belieeves the positive thesis of store rollouts, reopening leverage and structural growth in active-wear remains intact.
With valuation attractive, Overweight and $2.70 target retained. Industry View: In-Line
Sector: Retailing.
Target price is $2.70.Current Price is $1.45. Difference: $1.25 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AX1 meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 46% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).