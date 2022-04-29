Broker News

April 29, 2022

AX1 – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

At first glance, Accent Group’s March quarter update indicated sales remain subdued, albeit up from a -10% contraction a year ago, and gross margins are ahead year on year. Supply delays remain ongoing.

The company will restrcuture into three groups — retail, distribution and vertical & apparel brands. Morgan Stanley sees the changes as incremental, but belieeves the positive thesis of store rollouts, reopening leverage and structural growth in active-wear remains intact.

With valuation attractive, Overweight and $2.70 target retained. Industry View: In-Line

Sector: Retailing.

 

Target price is $2.70.Current Price is $1.45. Difference: $1.25 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AX1 meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 46% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

COL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

FMG – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

NUF – UBS rates the stock as Buy

ILU – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

NAB – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

BPT – Macquarie rates the stock as Underperform