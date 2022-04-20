Broker News

April 20, 2022

CPU – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

Morgan Stanley anticipates higher margin income for Computershare after factoring in six US rate rises over 24 months. The broker also expects stronger earnings (EBITDA) on a better outlook for US mortgage servicing and Computershare Corporate Trust (CCT).

The broker sees a multi-year cost-out opportunity within the CCT division. The target rises to $28.20 from $25 and the Overweight rating is maintained. Industry view: Attractive.

Sector: Software & Services.

 

Target price is $28.20.Current Price is $25.75. Difference: $2.45 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CPU meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

