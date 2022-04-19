BOQ – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

While Bank of Queensland’s 1H pre-provision profit was in-line with Morgan Stanley’s forecast, it included around $20m of one-offs, which boosted pre-provision profit by circa 6% . Meanwhile, net interest income was a -2.5% miss versus expectation.

The target price falls to $9.80 from $10.20. While disappointed by the results, the broker maintains its Outperform rating on an improving franchise performance, expected easing of margin headwinds and the outlook for costs. Industry view: Attractive.

Sector: Banks.

Target price is $9.80.Current Price is $7.94. Difference: $1.86 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If BOQ meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 19% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).