April 14, 2022

AGL – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

Morgan Stanley lifts its AGL Energy EPS estimates by 1% in FY22, 12% in FY23 and 38% in FY24 due to high pool prices in NSW and QLD.

The broker estimates a gross margin uplift of around $350m in FY24 versus FY22, assuming an orderly pass through of pool prices. Should the de-merger proceed, any earnings uplift is allocated to Accel Energy.

The rating is kep at Equal-weight as the analyst cautions against over-capitalising high pool prices beyond the forecast period. The target rises to $8.48 from $7.50. Industry view: Cautious.

Sector: Utilities.

 

Target price is $8.48.Current Price is $8.58. Difference: ($0.10) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AGL meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately -1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

