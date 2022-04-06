Broker News

April 6, 2022

DHG – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

Morgan Stanley sees both strategic and financial merit in Domain Australia’s acquisition of proptech business Realbase for -$180m. There’s expected to be 4-5% EPS accretion from the transaction.

The analyst notes there’s a landgrab underway at present in a competitive space for niche proptech players, which includes the REA Group ((REA)) backed Realtair (owned 36%) which is growing fast.

The Overweight rating and $5.40 target price are maintained. Industry View: Attractive.

Sector: Software & Services.

 

Target price is $5.40.Current Price is $3.96. Difference: $1.44 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If DHG meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 27% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

