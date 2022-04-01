STO – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

Following a climate plan presentation by Santos, Morgan Stanley highlights some potentially game changing new revenue opportunities via managing and storing emissions for other companies.
This will be enabled by carbon capture, explains the analyst, who notes the company’s recently sanctioned Moomba carbon capture project. It’s felt Santos is well placed to implement this strategy in the Cooper Basin.
Price target remains at $10.40. Overweight. Industry view Attractive.
Sector: Energy.
Target price is $10.40.Current Price is $7.76. Difference: $2.64 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If STO meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 25% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).