SGP – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

As Stockland increases its commercial development and joint venture profits, Morgan Stanley feels the company’s trading multiple is set to decouple from its historical linkage to the residential market.
Such a decoupling occurred for Mirvac Group ((MGR)) in 2017-2019, point out the analysts. Hence, the investment thesis for Stockland remains attractive even in the face of potential house price falls and rising interest rates, explain the analysts.
The Overweight rating and $5.05 target are retained. Industry View: In Line.
Sector: Real Estate.
Target price is $5.05.Current Price is $4.31. Difference: $0.74 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SGP meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 15% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).