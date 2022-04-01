Broker News

April 1, 2022

CPU – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

Morgan Stanley anticipates more servicing opportunities arising for Computershare as more loans shift to non-performing in the US. This comes as forebearance programs are ending and interest rates are climbing, explains the analyst.

Recent data show US mortgage refinancing applications were down -60% year-on-year in March, which supports revenues and protects the value of Computershare’s Mortgage Servicing Rights.

The Overweight rating and $25 target are retained. Industry view: Attractive.

Sector: Software & Services.

 

Target price is $25.00.Current Price is $24.70. Difference: $0.30 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CPU meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

