ANZ – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

Morgan Stanley believes net interest margin benefits for Australian banks from RBA rate hikes will be partly offset by higher funding costs, more intense mortgage competition and modestly higher loan losses. An outperformance versus the ASX200 in 2022 is expected.
Buybacks will continue, dividends are growing, and relative P/E multiples remain supportive, points out the broker. ANZ Bank is one of the banks preferred under Morgan Stanley’s coverage and the Overweight rating and $30.30 target are retained. Industry view: Attractive.
Sector: Banks.
Target price is $30.30.Current Price is $27.88. Difference: $2.42 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ANZ meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).