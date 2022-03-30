Broker News

March 30, 2022

JIN – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

Morgan Stanley sees 10% (bearish scenario) and 33% (bullish scenario) growth in online total transaction value (TTV) for Jumbo Interactive. The broker’s forecast incorporates 20% growth from strong new customer adds and market share projections.

The analyst points out total online sales, the company’s share of online sales and customer acquisition is positively correlated with high jackpots.

The Overweight rating and $22 target are retained. Industry view: In-line.

Sector: Consumer Services.

 

Target price is $22.00.Current Price is $19.01. Difference: $2.99 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If JIN meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

