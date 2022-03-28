S32 – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

Morgan Stanley points to near-term earnings support for the mining sector from inflation expectations, rising input costs (particularly energy) and supply impacts from the Ukraine/Russia conflict.

Should inflation persist and demand destruction is avoided, longer-term commodity price estimates will need to be raised across the sector, suggests the broker. This is especially the case for commodities like aluminium, alumina and zinc, which have high input costs.

Morgan Stanley raises its target price for South32 to $6.05 from $5.05 and maintains its Overweight rating. The company remains the broker’s top pick due to base metals and met coal exposure. Industry view: Attractive.

Sector: Materials.

Target price is $6.05.Current Price is $5.10. Difference: $0.95 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If S32 meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 16% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).