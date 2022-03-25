AGL – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

Since the last time Morgan Stanley updated for AGL Energy in early March, NSW FY23 electricity pool prices have risen from $95/mwh to $120mwh and FY24 and FY25 forwards have also followed higher.

The broker attributes higher prices to a number of factors including higher NSW coal prices and normalising demand post covid.

The broker only anticipates modest upside to the consensus FY23 EPS forecast for AGL Energy given management has pointed to a high degree of hedging already implemented. However upside in FY24 and FY25 could be material should elevated prices persist.

The Equal-weight rating and $7.50 target are maintained. Industry view: Cautious.

Sector: Utilities.

Target price is $7.50.Current Price is $7.51. Difference: ($0.01) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AGL meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 0% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).