ASX – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Underweight

Morgan Stanley performs a mark-to-market exercise for ASX to incorporate better forecast volumes in cash equities in 2022 and improved listings, which are partly offset by weaker expectations for interest rate futures. The target rises to $74 from $73.70.

Nonetheless, the Underweight rating remains as the broker believes the stock is too expensive and envisages both cost and execution risks. Industry view: Attractive.

Sector: Diversified Financials.

Target price is $74.00.Current Price is $80.22. Difference: ($6.22) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ASX meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately -8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).