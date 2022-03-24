Broker News

March 24, 2022

ASX – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Underweight

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Morgan Stanley performs a mark-to-market exercise for ASX to incorporate better forecast volumes in cash equities in 2022 and improved listings, which are partly offset by weaker expectations for interest rate futures. The target rises to $74 from $73.70.

Nonetheless, the Underweight rating remains as the broker believes the stock is too expensive and envisages both cost and execution risks. Industry view: Attractive.

Sector: Diversified Financials.

 

Target price is $74.00.Current Price is $80.22. Difference: ($6.22) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ASX meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately -8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

MCR – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

FPH – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

BOQ – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

NHC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

WPL – UBS rates the stock as Buy

ECX – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform