MQG – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

Morgan Stanley feels tailwinds for Macquarie Group’s Commodities and Global Markets division may be more than cyclical and has increasing confidence arouind the opportunity in the renewable energy space.

As a result of rising energy price volatility, the broker increases its earnings forecasts. However, should private markets activity remain subdued for longer there is considered to be downside risk to FY23 earnings.

The Overweight rating is retained and the target price rises to $245 from $242. Industry view: Attractive.

Sector: Diversified Financials.

Target price is $245.00.Current Price is $195.01. Difference: $49.99 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If MQG meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 20% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).