NAB – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

After forecasting higher RBA rate hikes, Morgan Stanley upgrades its major bank FY24 EPS estimates by around 1-3%. Higher funding costs, increasing mortgage competion and modestly higher loan losses are expected to only partly offset margin benefits.

The broker now forecasts cash rates will rise by 65bpts to 0.75% this year, starting in August, and reaching 1.75% by the end of 2023.

For National Australia Bank, the Equal-weight rating is retained, while the target price rises to $31.50 from $31. Industry view: Attractive.

Sector: Banks.

Target price is $31.50.Current Price is $31.14. Difference: $0.36 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If NAB meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).