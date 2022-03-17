WBC – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

Morgan Stanley reviews the expense outlook for Westpac and concludes ongoing expense reduction is needed before the bank’s FY24 target for an $8bn cost base in FY24 is seen as realistic.

The analyst’s FY22 forecast for expenses ex notable items is around $10.4bn.

The Equal-Weight rating and $22 target are retained. Industry view: Attractive.

Sector: Banks.

Target price is $22.00.Current Price is $23.84. Difference: ($1.84) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If WBC meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately -8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).