Broker News

March 17, 2022

WBC – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Morgan Stanley reviews the expense outlook for Westpac and concludes ongoing expense reduction is needed before the bank’s FY24 target for an $8bn cost base in FY24 is seen as realistic.

The analyst’s FY22 forecast for expenses ex notable items is around $10.4bn.

The Equal-Weight rating and $22 target are retained. Industry view: Attractive.

Sector: Banks.

 

Target price is $22.00.Current Price is $23.84. Difference: ($1.84) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If WBC meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately -8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

SUN – Morgans rates the stock as Add

ALL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

EML – UBS rates the stock as Buy

IPL – Citi rates the stock as Neutral

CMM – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

SCG – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight