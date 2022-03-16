SCG – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

In reviewing both temporary and permanent impacts of covid upon Scentre Group, Morgan Stanley feels its current Equal-weight rating and $3.18 target reflect any earnings normalisation.

This comes as investors have recently focused upon increased foot traffic and mask removal and question why the share price remains -20-25% below 2017-2019 levels.

The broker concludes that multiples are broadly in-line with pre-pandemic, and earnings are likely to remain -8-10% below 2020 levels, even by 2023.

Sector: Real Estate.

Target price is $3.18.Current Price is $3.04. Difference: $0.14 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SCG meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 4% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).