CSL – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

Morgan Stanley still expects CSL’s collections to reach pre-pandemic levels by this March quarter.

The broker notes the US FDA has cleared a new plasma collection device from a third party that should aide a return to collection centers by enhancing the patient experience.

The $302 target price and Overweight rating are maintained. Industry view: In-Line.

Sector: Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences.

Target price is $302.00.Current Price is $256.53. Difference: $45.47 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CSL meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 15% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).