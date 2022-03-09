BRG – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

Since releasing its first half result in mid February Breville Group’s shares have declined -12%, despite reporting 24% year-on-year sales growth and guiding to continued reinvestment as noted by Morgan Stanley.

Global expansion offers opportunity to offset normalising industry demand. Increased market share in European regions where the company has only operated during the two-year pandemic and with a limited product range is likely, as is expansion into Asia.

Expect product and region launches in the second half. The broker expects the company will retain earnings guidance at its May trading update.

The Overweight rating and target price of $36.00 are retained. Industry view: In-Line.

Sector: Retailing.

Target price is $36.00.Current Price is $24.65. Difference: $11.35 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If BRG meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 32% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).