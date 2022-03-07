Broker News

March 7, 2022

AGL – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Morgan Stanley notes export coal prices have risen significantly last week over Russia supply concerns. Australia floods may also have impacted on prices. As a result, the broker sees upside risk for AGL Energy’s FY23 earnings.

In a further report on AGL Energy, Morgan Stanley analyses a scenario incorporating closure of all the company’s coal-fired plants by FY30, coupled with 10GW of incremental investment in renewables and firming.

In short, the broker sees potential for net valuation upside of 25-30% and lifts its target price to $7.50 from $6.88. Industry view: Cautious.

Sector: Utilities.

 

Target price is $7.50.Current Price is $7.43. Difference: $0.07 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AGL meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

RSG – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

WPL – UBS rates the stock as Buy

STO – UBS rates the stock as Buy

BRG – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

IAG – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Underweight

SUN – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight