AGL – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

Morgan Stanley notes export coal prices have risen significantly last week over Russia supply concerns. Australia floods may also have impacted on prices. As a result, the broker sees upside risk for AGL Energy’s FY23 earnings.

In a further report on AGL Energy, Morgan Stanley analyses a scenario incorporating closure of all the company’s coal-fired plants by FY30, coupled with 10GW of incremental investment in renewables and firming.

In short, the broker sees potential for net valuation upside of 25-30% and lifts its target price to $7.50 from $6.88. Industry view: Cautious.

Sector: Utilities.

Target price is $7.50.Current Price is $7.43. Difference: $0.07 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AGL meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).