SUN – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

Morgan Stanley estimates Suncorp Group is growing sub-system in relation to gross written premium growth, following December quarter Australia industry data. It’s estimated the group lost around -0.35% market share.

On a three and five year view the group’s share losses are 2.5% and 2.8%. Given Suncorp Group operates only in A&NZ, the broker raises questions about the medium-term growth outlook.

The Equal-weight rating and $12.25 target are unchanged. Industry view: Attractive.

Sector: Insurance.

Target price is $12.25.Current Price is $10.61. Difference: $1.64 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SUN meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 13% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).