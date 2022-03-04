IAG – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Underweight

Morgan Stanley estimates Insurance Australia Group is growing sub-system in relation to gross written premium growth, following December quarter Australia industry data. It’s estimated the group lost around -0.5% market share.

On a three and five year view the group’s share losses are -2.6% and -3%. Given Insurance Australia Group operates only in A&NZ, the broker raises questions about the medium-term growth outlook.

The Underweight rating and $3.90 target are unchanged. Industry view: Attractive.

Sector: Insurance.

Target price is $3.90.Current Price is $4.45. Difference: ($0.55) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If IAG meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately -14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).