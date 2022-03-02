ANZ – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

ANZ Bank has announced the merger of its Australian Retail business and Digital Division, under one manager. Morgan Stanley believes this change is a sensible response to ANZ’s ongoing market share loss in retail banking and the growing importance of a digital proposition for customers.

The bank’s Australian housing loans grew below system, by 1% in FY21. The broker forecasts an improvement to 2.5% in FY22, and then expect growth to be closer to system at 3% in FY23.

Overweight and $30 target retained. Industry view: Attractive.

Sector: Banks.

Target price is $30.00.Current Price is $26.18. Difference: $3.82 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ANZ meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 13% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).