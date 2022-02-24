SCG – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

Following a slight miss from Scentre Group in FY21, with funds from operations of 16.6 cents per share below Morgan Stanley’s forecast 17.3 cents, the company guided to a minimum dividend per share of 15 cents in FY22.

With no funds from operations guidance provided, the broker noted company commentary for growth higher than distributions could indicate funds from operations of $1bn, while Morgan Stanley’s forecast is for $1.03bn.

Full year sales of $22.16bn were largely flat on the previous year, but not a bad result given a high number of lost trading days. Morgan Stanley warns that Scentre Group’s earnings look unlikely to return to pre-covid levels for some time.

The Equal-weight rating is retained and the target price increases to $3.18 from $3.13.

Sector: Real Estate.

