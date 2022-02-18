Broker News

February 18, 2022

TLS – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

Following Telstra Corp’s 1H results, Morgan Stanley has gained confidence in the sustainability of dividend payments. The return to positive earnings (EBITDA) growth, mobile top-line strength and higher margins aided that confidence.

While earnings were a -1% miss versus expectation, and the analyst trims EPS forecasts for FY22 and FY23 by -1%, the FY24 forecast rise by 4%. The price target moves to $4.60 from $4.50. Overweight. Industry view: In-Line.

The broker highlights the significance of 5.1% organic earnings growth on the previous corresponding period, after five years of falling earnings.

Sector: Telecommunication Services.

 

Target price is $4.60.Current Price is $3.97. Difference: $0.63 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If TLS meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

