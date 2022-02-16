Broker News

February 16, 2022

HLS – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

In a preview of 1H results for Healius, Morgan Stanley forecasts revenue of $1,275m ($1,230m consensus) and EPS to climb 170.4% versus the previous corresponding period to $0.31 (consensus $0.38).

The target price is adjusted to $5.15 from $5.10. Equal-weight. Industry view In-Line.

Sector: Health Care Equipment & Services.

 

Target price is $5.15.Current Price is $4.40. Difference: $0.75 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If HLS meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 15% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

