Strong Result, Record Dividend for BHP

BHP will celebrate its return to a unitary listing on the ASX with a record interim dividend of $US1.50 a share after it rode out the downturn in iron ore prices in the six months to December.

The interim dividend is up from $US1.01 a year earlier.

The company, which returned to the single listing on the ASX at the end of January, reported a profit from operations of $US14.8 billion, underlying earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortisation of $US18.5 billion and a still high profit margin of 64% for continuing operations.

The company said that the better-than-expected result flowed from “Disciplined cost performance, with unit cost guidance reiterated with the exception of Queensland Coal which has increased, reflecting lower expected volumes for the full year as a result of significant wet weather and labour constraints.”

The company’s attributable profit to shareholders was $US9.4 billion.

Revenue rose 27% to $US30.52 billion.

Interestingly BHP said it had revised its thinking on debt leverage, which would allow the company to continuing capital management for shareholders, or make a major acquisition that some analysts think the company has in the back of its mind.

“Our commitment to a strong balance sheet remains,” the company declared.

“We have revised our net debt target range to between US$5 and US$15 billion.

“The revised range will support a resilient balance sheet and retain the flexibility to allocate capital towards shareholder returns and future organic and inorganic investment opportunities.”

BHP said its net debt at December 21 2021 was $US6.1 billion which was down sharply from $US11.8 billion a year earlier.

The company said that the reported results for continuing operations did not include BHP Petroleum.

“The December 2021 half year financial results have been prepared on the basis that the BHP Petroleum business is a discontinued operation.” They were spun off to Woodside post balance date.