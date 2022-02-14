Broker News

February 14, 2022

REA – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Morgan Stanley feels fears around listings are overdone for REA Group and remain positive on the outlook. The Overweight rating is retained after a -19% year-to-date fall in share price, first half results that beat expectations and a positive start to the 2H.

The analyst sees a challenge for the company in maintaining existing growth rates over the longer term. Thus, in a hypothetical scenario, it’s felt acquiring more of Move Inc, should the opportunity arise, would make financial and strategic sense.

The Target price falls to $178 from $182.50. Industry View: Attractive.

Sector: Media.

 

Target price is $178.00.Current Price is $136.11. Difference: $41.89 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If REA meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 24% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

ARF – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

BBN – Morgans rates the stock as Add

ANZ – Citi rates the stock as Neutral

AGL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

ASX – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

CPU – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform