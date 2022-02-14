REA – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

Morgan Stanley feels fears around listings are overdone for REA Group and remain positive on the outlook. The Overweight rating is retained after a -19% year-to-date fall in share price, first half results that beat expectations and a positive start to the 2H.

The analyst sees a challenge for the company in maintaining existing growth rates over the longer term. Thus, in a hypothetical scenario, it’s felt acquiring more of Move Inc, should the opportunity arise, would make financial and strategic sense.

The Target price falls to $178 from $182.50. Industry View: Attractive.

Sector: Media.

Target price is $178.00.Current Price is $136.11. Difference: $41.89 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If REA meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 24% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).