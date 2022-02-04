Broker News

February 4, 2022

CSL – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

Japan’s version of CSL, Takeda, reported strong immunoglobulin sales in the December quarter but an -11% fall in plasma collection. Morgan Stanley is estimates CSL’s collections were down -20% in FY21 but forecasts a return to FY19 levels this March quarter.

The broker expects CSL’s Ig sales to be below Takeda in FY22, as was the case in FY21.

Equal-weight and $280 target retained.

Sector: Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences.

 

Target price is $280.00.Current Price is $257.46. Difference: $22.54 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CSL meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

