CSL – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

Japan’s version of CSL, Takeda, reported strong immunoglobulin sales in the December quarter but an -11% fall in plasma collection. Morgan Stanley is estimates CSL’s collections were down -20% in FY21 but forecasts a return to FY19 levels this March quarter.
The broker expects CSL’s Ig sales to be below Takeda in FY22, as was the case in FY21.
Equal-weight and $280 target retained.
Sector: Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences.
Target price is $280.00.Current Price is $257.46. Difference: $22.54 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CSL meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).