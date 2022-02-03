Broker News

February 3, 2022

AMC – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

Amcor reported December quarter earnings growth of 3% year on year, -6% below Morgan Stanley’s forecast. Supply chain and raw materials challenges have continued to impact both Rigids and Flexibles in the quarter as expected.

But just a bit more than the broker expected. Nevertheless, FY guidance was maintained and the buyback was increased by US$200m. The broker still sees this as a resilient result in challenging markets.

The broker highlights defensiveness, cash flow, yield and capital management in retaining Overweight. Target falls to $18.50 from $19.00. Industry view: In Line.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $18.50.Current Price is $16.36. Difference: $2.14 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AMC meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 12% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

