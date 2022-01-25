Broker News

January 25, 2022

29M – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

29Metals’ December quarter copper output was a 21% beat versus Morgan Stanley’s estimate, while zinc, gold and silver also outperformed. However, management’s absolute cost base guidance was an around -10% miss.

The broker lowers its target price to $3.15 from $3.25 and retains its Overweight rating. The industry view is In-Line.

 

Target price is $3.15.Current Price is $2.74. Difference: $0.41 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If 29M meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 13% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

DHG – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

ADH – Morgans rates the stock as Add

SHL – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

WHC – Morgans rates the stock as Add

STO – Morgans rates the stock as Add

NST – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform