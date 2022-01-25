29M – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

29Metals’ December quarter copper output was a 21% beat versus Morgan Stanley’s estimate, while zinc, gold and silver also outperformed. However, management’s absolute cost base guidance was an around -10% miss.
The broker lowers its target price to $3.15 from $3.25 and retains its Overweight rating. The industry view is In-Line.
Target price is $3.15.Current Price is $2.74. Difference: $0.41 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If 29M meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 13% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).