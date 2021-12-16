Broker News

December 16, 2021

CTD – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Corporate Travel Management intends to acquire Helloworld Travel’s ((HLO)) A&NZ corporate operations for -$175m ($100m cash and $75m scrip). The analyst feels the company is now reaping the reward of resilience during covid and enjoys a strong balance sheet.

The fact Helloworld Travel is taking $75m of equity in Corporate Travel Management indicates to Morgan Stanley confidence in the combined business, synergy targets and the prospects for a rebound.

The broker says a normalisation of conditions and further opportunistic M&A should be reflected in a higher trading multiple.

Overweight rating is maintained. Target price rises to $24 from $23.50. Industry view: In line.

Sector: Consumer Services.

 

Target price is $24.00.Current Price is $22.29. Difference: $1.71 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CTD meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 7% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

CMM – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

CSL – Morgans rates the stock as Add

ANZ – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

GOZ – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

WOW – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

DOW – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform