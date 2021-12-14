Broker News

December 14, 2021

AD8 – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

To allow incorporation of video compression directly into its AV offer, explains Morgan Stanley, Audinate has acquired Silex Insight’s video business for -US$6.5m. It’s thought the deal will accelerate the build-out of the video strategy by around 18-24 months.

The broker maintains its Overweight rating and $12 target price. Industry view is In-Line.

Sector: Technology Hardware & Equipment.

 

Target price is $12.00.Current Price is $9.81. Difference: $2.19 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AD8 meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 18% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

