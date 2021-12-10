STO – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

In line with Morgan Stanley’s valuation, Santos will receive around US$300m after agreeing to sell a -12.5% interest in the Barossa project.
The broker believes further divestments will be a key driver of equity performance in 2022. The Overweight rating and $10.20 target price are unchanged. Industry view: Attractive.
Sector: Energy.
Target price is $10.20.Current Price is $6.48. Difference: $3.72 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If STO meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 36% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).