Broker News

December 10, 2021

STO – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

In line with Morgan Stanley’s valuation, Santos will receive around US$300m after agreeing to sell a -12.5% interest in the Barossa project.

The broker believes further divestments will be a key driver of equity performance in 2022. The Overweight rating and $10.20 target price are unchanged. Industry view: Attractive.

Sector: Energy.

 

Target price is $10.20.Current Price is $6.48. Difference: $3.72 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If STO meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 36% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

NCM – UBS rates the stock as Buy

NST – UBS rates the stock as Buy

EBO – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

RIO – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

WHC – Citi rates the stock as Buy

S32 – Morgans rates the stock as Add