December 9, 2021

SUN – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

While Morgan Stanley has upgraded Suncorp Group’s mortgage growth forecast in FY22, given a strong September quarter, net interest margins are cut by -4bps. The Equal-weight rating and $11.90 target price are retained. Industry view: In-Line.

The broker cautions about emerging risks from claims inflation in personal lines and supply chain disruption. It’s thought these may combine to make achieving cost efficiency targets that much harder.

Sector: Insurance.

 

Target price is $11.90.Current Price is $10.84. Difference: $1.06 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SUN meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

