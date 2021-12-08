CSL – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

While Morgan Stanley assumes a return to pre-pandemic plasma collections for CSL in the March 2022 quarter, this assumption is looking increasingly at risk. This comes despite data showing US and EU collection centre openings rose 12% year-on-year.

The company recently highlighted plans to open 40 new centres in FY22, up from 25 in FY21. The Equal-weight rating and target price of $280.00 are retained. Industry view: In line.

Sector: Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences.

Target price is $280.00.Current Price is $301.79. Difference: ($21.79) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CSL meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately -8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).