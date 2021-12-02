WOR – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

Morgan Stanley believes Worley will be a beneficiary of the complexity of the energy transition and feels macroeconomic indicators of activity may be improving. The broker lifts its target to $12 from $11 and upgrades its rating to Overweight from Equal-weight. Industry view: In-Line.

The analyst feels the company is close to its last earnings downgrade, after being under pressure in 2021.

Sector: Energy.

Target price is $12.00. Current Price is $9.70. Difference: $2.30