December 2, 2021

WOR – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

Morgan Stanley believes Worley will be a beneficiary of the complexity of the energy transition and feels macroeconomic indicators of activity may be improving. The broker lifts its target to $12 from $11 and upgrades its rating to Overweight from Equal-weight. Industry view: In-Line.

The analyst feels the company is close to its last earnings downgrade, after being under pressure in 2021.

Sector: Energy.

 

Target price is $12.00.Current Price is $9.70. Difference: $2.30 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If WOR meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 19% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

