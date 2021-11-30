Broker News

November 30, 2021

MIN – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Underweight

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Morgan Stanley sees the risk implied by Mineral Resources’ agreement with Hancock Prospecting and Roy Hill Holdings to consider a new port facility at Port Hedland as skewed to the negative.

If agreed upon and approved by the state government it could reduce Mineral Resources’ capex spend on the project but also reduce the revenue from two out of every three mining tonnes. And additional tonnes to the market should be negative for the iron ore price.

More detail is required and in the meantime the broker retains Underweight and a $38.70 target. Industry view: In-Line.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $38.70.Current Price is $45.83. Difference: ($7.13) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If MIN meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately -18% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

SVW – UBS rates the stock as Buy

ANZ – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

RIO – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

AMP – Citi rates the stock as Neutral

SUN – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

PPM – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform