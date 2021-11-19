Broker News

November 19, 2021

SHL – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Sonic Healthcare’s trading update for the first four months of FY22 suggests to Morgan Stanley upside risk to expectations. Revenue and earnings (EBITDA) grew by 5% and 16%. No FY22 guidance was provided.

While more EPS upgrades may be expected, the analyst highlights the difficulty of predicting testing volumes and points out a current covid-19 case surge in Germany. The Overweight rating, target price of $46.10 and In-Line Industry view are unchanged.

Sector: Health Care Equipment & Services.

 

Target price is $46.10.Current Price is $39.75. Difference: $6.35 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SHL meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

EHL – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

TWE – Morgans rates the stock as Add

MIN – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Underweight

ALQ – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

APE – Morgans rates the stock as Add

ALX – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform