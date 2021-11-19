SHL – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

Sonic Healthcare’s trading update for the first four months of FY22 suggests to Morgan Stanley upside risk to expectations. Revenue and earnings (EBITDA) grew by 5% and 16%. No FY22 guidance was provided.

While more EPS upgrades may be expected, the analyst highlights the difficulty of predicting testing volumes and points out a current covid-19 case surge in Germany. The Overweight rating, target price of $46.10 and In-Line Industry view are unchanged.

Sector: Health Care Equipment & Services.

Target price is $46.10.Current Price is $39.75. Difference: $6.35 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SHL meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).