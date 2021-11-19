MIN – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Underweight

Morgan Stanley maintains its Underweight rating following Mineral Resources’ AGM commentary which implied margins could come under pressure.

Near-term production guidance was downgraded for Yilgarn and the economics at Ashburton are significantly worse than expected by the analyst.

The broker remains concerned around significant growth and margin risk from the iron ore operations and growth projects. The $38.70 target price is unchanged.

Sector: Materials.

Target price is $38.70.Current Price is $40.00. Difference: ($1.30) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If MIN meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately -3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).