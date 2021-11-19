Broker News

November 19, 2021

MIN – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Underweight

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Morgan Stanley maintains its Underweight rating following Mineral Resources’ AGM commentary which implied margins could come under pressure.

Near-term production guidance was downgraded for Yilgarn and the economics at Ashburton are significantly worse than expected by the analyst.

The broker remains concerned around significant growth and margin risk from the iron ore operations and growth projects. The $38.70 target price is unchanged.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $38.70.Current Price is $40.00. Difference: ($1.30) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If MIN meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately -3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

EHL – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

TWE – Morgans rates the stock as Add

SHL – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

ALQ – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

APE – Morgans rates the stock as Add

ALX – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform