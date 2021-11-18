Evolution Mining Buys Rest of Ernest Henry

Investors will get first crack Thursday morning at reacting to the news that Evolution Mining has snapped up full control of the Ernest Henry mine in far northern Queensland for $A1 billion from Glencore.

The deal was announced Wednesday evening well after the market closed and will see Evolution adding its to its exposure to copper and silver from the mine where it already owns the gold rights and some of the copper.

Shareholders will not be asked to contribute – which should get a nod from investors for the deal when trading resumes later today (Thursday).

Evolution has raised $US200 million in a private fixed rate placement in the US. The cost will come from existing cash on hand and the US placement.

“The Transaction will result in Evolution’s copper production increasing, lowering its All-in Sustaining Cost (ASIC) per ounce and cementing its position as one of the lowest cost gold producers in the world,” Evolution said in Wednesday’s press release.

“The addition of 100% of Ernest Henry from 1 January 2022 increases FY22 copper production guidance for Ernest Henry from 17 – 19,000 tonnes to 34 – 38,000 tonnes while there is no change to gold production guidance as Evolution already receives 100% of gold production from the current mining area.

“For FY23 and FY24, annual copper production will increase by 40,000 tonnes to approximately 60, tonnes a year.

“It will also result in a reduction to FY22 Group AISC of approximately A$90 – A$100/oz. The impact on the Group AISC outlook for FY23 and FY24 is a reduction by approximately A$190/oz and A$140/oz respectively.

Evolution will pay Glencore $800 million straight up and $200 million a year from the date of the deal which is expected to be January 6, 2022.

Evolution’s existing involvement with Ernest Henry dates from 2016 when it bought the rights to 100% of the gold produced at the mine and 30% of the copper.

Evolution said that as part of the overall funding of the deal and associated costs it has successfully priced a new $US200 million US Private Placement (USPP) maturing in 2031, at a fixed coupon of 3.06%.

“Evolution’s investment grade rating was reaffirmed, and the placement was oversubscribed reflecting the note investors’ view on the quality of the Transaction.

“Following completion of placement and payment of the $A800 million upfront consideration Evolution will have liquidity of approximately $A900 million. No additional funding is required to complete the Transaction, which has taken into account the deferred settlement amount.

The transaction will see the full ownership start to be accounted in Evolution’s books from the start of January (ie the second half of FY22). Evolution said a new offtake arrangement has been agreed for 100% of Ernest Henry’s concentrate to be sold to Glencore on standard market terms that will also take effect from 1 January 2022. That will be treated at the Mount Isa smelter of Glencore and then sent to the Glencore refinery in Townsville.

Evolution’s Executive Chairman Jake Klein said in the statement:

“We have long coveted to own Ernest Henry. It is a world-class asset in Australia and one which we know extremely well due to our successful investment in the asset in 2016 and proud that it will once again be 100% Australian owned.

“The acquisition is consistent with our strategy, materially improves the quality of our portfolio and delivers both strong cash flow and mine life extension opportunities.

“We are also pleased to be continuing our strong relationship with Glencore and that the product will continue to be treated in the local region at their Mt Isa smelter and Townsville refinery,” he said.

The mine has a current processing rate of and 6.8 million tonnes of ore a year with an 8.5 million tonne capacity and scalable to ~11million tonnes, according to Evolution.

Evolution said Glencore had recently started a pre-feasibility study on the extension potential below the current mine footprint which is expected to be completed in the September 2022 quarter.

The study activities will include confirmation of the capital estimate, mine design and production plan. Key decisions around the optimal materials handling solution and options for additional power will also be addressed.

Drilling will continue to develop ore body knowledge with 15 kilometres planned for the 2022 calendar year.

Evolution did let slip in a trading update that operations at its Red Lake gold mine in Canada had run into problems.

“At Red Lake, development metres in excess of the 1,200 metres per month target was achieved for the first time in October. However, the improvements to stoping efficiency have been slower than planned. Production and costs from the operation in the December 2021 quarter are expected to be the same as the September 2021 quarter.

“Material improvements in production and costs are anticipated in the second half of FY22. The underperformance is expected to increase FY22 Group AISC by approximately 2-3% or A$25 – 35/oz.

“Group FY22 gold production guidance remains unchanged at 670,000 – 725,000 ounces. Group AISC is reduced by A$65/oz to A$1,135– A$1,195/oz which includes the benefit of Ernest Henry and underperformance at Red Lake.,” Evolution said.

Evolution will now operate five wholly-owned mines – Cowal in New South Wales, Mungari in Western Australia, Mt Rawdon and Ernest Henry in Queensland, and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada.