COH – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

While noting that Cochlear’s competitor Advanced Bionics has recently reported a good recovery in market share, Morgan Stanley feels this is unlikely to impact its forecasts for Cochlear.
The broker prefers to rely upon good recent unit growth figures from Cochlear and the October 19 reiteration of FY22 profit guidance.
The Equal-weight rating and $196 target price are retained. Industry view: In-Line.
Sector: Health Care Equipment & Services.
Target price is $196.00.Current Price is $223.55. Difference: ($27.55) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If COH meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately -14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).