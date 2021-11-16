Broker News

November 16, 2021

COH – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

While noting that Cochlear’s competitor Advanced Bionics has recently reported a good recovery in market share, Morgan Stanley feels this is unlikely to impact its forecasts for Cochlear.

The broker prefers to rely upon good recent unit growth figures from Cochlear and the October 19 reiteration of FY22 profit guidance.
The Equal-weight rating and $196 target price are retained. Industry view: In-Line.

Sector: Health Care Equipment & Services.

 

Target price is $196.00.Current Price is $223.55. Difference: ($27.55) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If COH meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately -14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

IPL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

NCM – Morgans rates the stock as Add

LNK – Morgans rates the stock as Add

ANP – Morgans rates the stock as Speculative Buy

HT1 – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

XRO – Macquarie rates the stock as Underperform