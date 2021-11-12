XRO – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

Morgan Stanley expects some short-term share price weakness after Xero released 1H results -1-2% lighter than forecast. It’s now estimated 33% second half revenue growth will be required to meet full year consensus forecasts. 1H revenue growth was 23%.

Nonetheless, there was nothing to alter the analyst’s positive investment thesis, with subscriptions, average revenue per user (ARPU) and churn all either in-line or a beat. Morgan Stanley retains its Overweight rating and $137 price target. Industry view is Attractive.

Sector: Software & Services.

Target price is $137.00.Current Price is $138.12. Difference: ($1.12) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If XRO meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately -1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).