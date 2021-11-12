Broker News

November 12, 2021

RHC – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Underweight

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Following a 1Q trading update from Ramsay Health Care which revealed unaudited earnings (EBIT) declined by -27.8%, Morgan Stanley lowers FY22 and FY23 EPS forecasts by -13% and -5%, respectively. This reflects the analyst’s expectation for lower underlying margins.

Margins could suffer from lower indexation paid by insurers, elevated costs from pandemic-induced practices and the possibility that non-surgical services may not attain pre-pandemic levels, explains the broker. Moreover, there’s the foray into service provision by insurers.

The Underweight rating and target price of $60.00 are retained. Industry view: In-Line.

Sector: Health Care Equipment & Services.

 

Target price is $60.00.Current Price is $68.53. Difference: ($8.53) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If RHC meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately -14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

CIP – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

ANN – Macquarie rates the stock as Underperform

XRO – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

NCM – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

RED – Morgans rates the stock as Add

AUB – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform