RHC – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Underweight

Following a 1Q trading update from Ramsay Health Care which revealed unaudited earnings (EBIT) declined by -27.8%, Morgan Stanley lowers FY22 and FY23 EPS forecasts by -13% and -5%, respectively. This reflects the analyst’s expectation for lower underlying margins.

Margins could suffer from lower indexation paid by insurers, elevated costs from pandemic-induced practices and the possibility that non-surgical services may not attain pre-pandemic levels, explains the broker. Moreover, there’s the foray into service provision by insurers.

The Underweight rating and target price of $60.00 are retained. Industry view: In-Line.

Sector: Health Care Equipment & Services.

Target price is $60.00.Current Price is $68.53. Difference: ($8.53) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If RHC meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately -14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).