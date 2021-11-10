Broker News

November 10, 2021

NAB – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

By Broker News

Following FY21 results, Morgan Stanley makes only minor changes to its forecasts for National Australia Bank and retains its Equal-Weight rating and target price of $27.90. Industry view: In-Line.

Second half cash profit was a -1% miss versus the broker’s estimate though pre-provision profit missed by around -5.5%.

The analyst upgrades the FY22 loan forecast by around 3%,and now assumes Australian housing and non-housing loan growth of circa 5.5% and 6%, respectively. Expense growth was within guidance in FY21 and management expects costs to be “broadly flat” in FY22.

Sector: Banks.

 

Target price is $27.90.Current Price is $28.89. Difference: ($0.99) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If NAB meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately -4% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

