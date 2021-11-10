CPU – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

Heading into Computershare’s upcoming AGM commentary, Morgan Stanley upgrades the target price to $21.50 from $17.90, seeing upside risk to FY22 guidance thanks to higher interest rates, and the completion of the Wells Fargo trust acquisition.
Of all the stocks under the broker’s coverage, Computershare has the greatest interest rate exposure, particularly to US rates. There’s also considered to be structural growth options in staff share plans and mortgage servicing.
Overweight rating is unchanged. Industry view is In-Line.
Sector: Software & Services.
Target price is $21.50.Current Price is $19.20. Difference: $2.30 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CPU meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 11% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).